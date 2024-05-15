Olivia Rodrigo just played a massive sold-out show at London’s famed O2 Arena yesterday (May 14), and at one point, she faced a pressing issue.

As Rodrigo performed “Love Is Embarrassing,” she nearly had an embarrassing moment of her own. At one point, the back of her top came undone. As she continued the song, one of her dancers attempted to help her out as Rodrigo carried on, and the situation eventually ended without incident. As the New York Post notes, when the song was over, Rodrigo told the audience, “I almost flashed you guys but it’s OK now.”

Olivia Rodrigo has wardrobe malfunction during sold-out London concert. pic.twitter.com/BXdftvYwPt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 15, 2024

All in all, the show seemed to be a success: In a positive review of the performance, NME noted, “It’s the songs that pick at the deepest wounds that resonate with tonight’s crowd. ‘Vampire”s stunning build from a piano ballad to jaunty clap-back to the people who should know better is one of many howl-along moments. The raw regret of ‘Drivers License’ brought her to this venue a few years ago, but now, it’s sung with both the lived experience and confidence that comes only from someone who’s moved on to even bigger and better things; there’s no denying that Rodrigo has certainly done that and will continue to do so.”