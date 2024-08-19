Olivia Rodrigo 2024
Getty Image
Pop

A Well-Rested Olivia Rodrigo Sleeps For 13 Hours A Day On Tour Sometimes, She Explains

Olivia Rodrigo has been on the Guts World Tour for months now, but it sounds like she’s spent about half of it asleep, as she just spoke about just how much sleep she gets while on the road.

In a recent interview with Complex, Rodrigo was asked how she spends her time on tour and she said, “Oh, wow. Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I’m so exhausted. So that passes a lot of the time. But I’ve just been reading and I’ve been watching all of my comfort shows. I’ve been watching Sex And The City every day to make myself feel like I’m grounded and at home [laughs].”

Rodrigo has long been a fan of getting her REM cycles in: She told People something similar in 2023, saying, “I sleep so much when I’m on tour, it’s kind of crazy. There were some nights where I was just so exhausted from playing a show that I would sleep for 14 hours. Eating healthy is important and also having people that you really love come on the road with you helps a lot — people who can replenish your energy and nurture you.”

Find the full Complex interview here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors