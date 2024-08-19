Olivia Rodrigo has been on the Guts World Tour for months now, but it sounds like she’s spent about half of it asleep, as she just spoke about just how much sleep she gets while on the road.

In a recent interview with Complex, Rodrigo was asked how she spends her time on tour and she said, “Oh, wow. Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I’m so exhausted. So that passes a lot of the time. But I’ve just been reading and I’ve been watching all of my comfort shows. I’ve been watching Sex And The City every day to make myself feel like I’m grounded and at home [laughs].”

Rodrigo has long been a fan of getting her REM cycles in: She told People something similar in 2023, saying, “I sleep so much when I’m on tour, it’s kind of crazy. There were some nights where I was just so exhausted from playing a show that I would sleep for 14 hours. Eating healthy is important and also having people that you really love come on the road with you helps a lot — people who can replenish your energy and nurture you.”

Find the full Complex interview here.