Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour has seen the “Good 4 U” singer deliver some impressive covers, including some by Avril Lavigne and Veruca Salt. At a recent stop in Philadelphia, Rodrigo covered one of No Doubt’s signature hits, “Just A Girl.”

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am the biggest Gwen Stefani fan in the world,” Rodrigo said before delivering the electrifying cover. “I went to the Met Gala the other day. I got to talk to her for a while, and she’s just the coolest human in the world.” Rodrigo proceeded to sing “Just A Girl,” backed by guitars and drums, giving the ’90s hit Rodrigo’s signature brand of teen angst.

A fan-recorded video of the performance caught the attention of Gwen Stefani, who expressed her enjoyment for the cover via Twitter. “u killed it,” said the No Doubt lead vocalist.

Stefani previously praised Rodrigo’s songwriting ability in Time, saying, “Olivia’s storytelling is confessional and intimate, it’s also larger than life… Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age. And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark.”

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of “Just A Girl” in the video above.