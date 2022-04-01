2021 belonged to Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album, Sour. After “Driver’s License” dominated the first few months of the year, pushing us all to remember the formative heartbreak that snapped us in two, Rodrigo landed seven Grammy nominations, including all of the big four categories, in 2022. And remarkably, she was the second-youngest artist to accomplish that feat.

If you think Olivia Rodrigo was an overnight sensation, that’s probably only the case because you don’t consume Disney Channel content. She entered the sphere of influence for six to 14-year-olds back in 2016 on Bizzaardvark, a show that co-starred Jake Paul. Ironically, the premise was that Rodrigo was the star and content creator on a YouTube-like platform. And in the videos, she played guitar. It probably wasn’t too tricky; Rodrigo took voice and piano lessons for a few years, starting when she was nine. She wasn’t faking it: Rodrigo learned to play for the show when she was only 12.

She’d also been lowkey becoming a music nerd. In an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Rodrigo went over some of her favorite artists and shared that her grandmother bought her one of those Urban Outfitters Crosley record players when she was a tween. She and her mother would go to thrift stores and pick out vinyl to listen to that they thought was cool, which led to her discovering Tanya Tucker and Carole King. Both of them would influence her songwriting — as a storyteller and how she treated heartache and vulnerability.

Her songwriting started long before she found those records or got her hands on the keyboard and guitar. She told MTV Push that Rodrigo’s family had been videoing her making up songs since she was a little kid. She remembered writing her first song at around nine — a little ditty she called “Superman,” an empowering jam about how she didn’t need anyone to save her. She shared the footage with the New York Times of herself at age seven singing her heart out onstage to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and some footage she shot herself as a young teen playing guitar and singing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Both are classics and indicative of some tiny part of her sphere of musical influences.

Rodrigo moved on to a Disney+ series in 2019, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Yes, that hilariously long and unwieldy title is a joke. The series itself is a mockumentary-style reboot of the HSM franchise, set in a universe where a new set of students at East High put on their version of the musical set in their high school. There’s a lot of Glee-esque humor, teen drama, and, of course, musical numbers. Rodrigo plays Nini Salazar-Roberts, who lands a starring role. The series would also give Rodrigo her first chance to have a single released.

“All I Want” was written by Rodrigo and inspired, at least in part, by her character’s story arc, she told Genius. “I always try to insert pieces of my real life and my real emotions…into the songs I write for High School Musical because I feel like songs are better that way. People can tell when something is honest and coming from a real place versus when it’s not. It is really interesting to write for a character. I think that’s fun, and I think restrictions like that make you more creative,” she said on the Zach Sang Show.

The Disney label released the song, and it bopped into the lower part of the Hot 100 but wasn’t worked as a single at radio. So, it didn’t hang around for more than a few weeks. However, it was a streaming phenomenon — enough to get the attention of Interscope Records and land her a deal.

Despite “All I Want” making a small splash, she calls “Driver’s License” her first single — but it wasn’t exactly devoid of HSM ties. Some of the initial interest in the song came from the real-life love triangle of Disney stars involved in it, which Vulture recounts more thoroughly than this piece needs to. Suffice it to say, Rodrigo and her co-star, and purported love interest, released their singles within days of each other, followed by a possible reaction track from the third corner in the triangle. What’s stunning is how quickly none of this drama mattered anymore because Rodrigo’s song eclipsed it and every other song on the planet in January of 2021.