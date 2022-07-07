A few nights ago, Olivia Rodrigo stopped by a dive bar in Manchester before her performance and launched into a cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s 1977 pop song “Torn.” Last night, the Sour star brought Imbruglia on stage at her show at London’s Eventim Apollo to perform “Torn” together.

The performance is as charismatic and amazing as you’d expect, with the audience prepared, singing along to every word. The two singers have obvious chemistry together, especially when their voices come together in a great harmony. The crowd for the show was definitely a lucky one.

In May, Rodrigo celebrated the one year anniversary of Sour, which launched her career and was undeniably one of the biggest records of 2021. “my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world,” she wrote. “thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process. [purple heart emojis].”

Watch Rodrigo and Imbruglia perform “Torn” above.