On May 21 of last year, Olivia Rodrigo’s life changed forever with the release of Sour, her smash-hit debut album. That was a year ago this weekend, so Rodrigo marked the occasion by looking back on the career-launching LP.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from the past year or so, Rodrigo wrote, “my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world. thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process. [purple heart emojis].”

In another video shared on the same day, Rodrigo reflects more broadly on the year she’s had, saying, “It’s been almost a year since Sour‘s come out. So much has happened in that year: I graduated high school; I went to the White House, which was amazing; and I won three Grammys, which is absolutely insane. This past year, it’s been, you know, a lot of career milestones and stuff, but I’m freshly 19, there are so many things that I’m learning and just normal teenager milestones that I’m going through every day.”

She added, “I always had this hypothesis that music that was super honest and vulnerable would always cut through no matter what it was about or who was singing it, and I think for me, Sour just kind of reaffirmed that belief and made me believe in the universality of music.”

