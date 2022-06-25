Following yesterday’s shocking and disheartening news about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, a number of acts from the music world have spoken out and/or taken action in support of abortion and reproductive rights. Lizzo teamed up with live nation to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood and pro-choice organizations while Rage Against The Machine donated $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations. Taylor Swift spoke out and said she is “absolutely terrified” after Roe V. Wade was overturned and Phoebe Bridgers took to her performance at the Glastonbury Festival to lead a “F*ck the Supreme Court!” chant.

Similar to Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo took to Glastonbury to express her frustration with the Supreme Court’s ruling and she did so with a little help from Lily Allen. During her set on Saturday, Rodrigo invited Allen on stage for a performance, but not without speaking to the crowd first, explaining that “Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, a basic human right” has been overturned.

Rodrigo continued, “I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom. This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Rodrigo and Allen then jumped into a performance of the latter’s 2009 song “F*ck You.”

You can watch a clip of Rodrigo and Allen’s “F*ck You” performance in the video above.

Lily Allen is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.