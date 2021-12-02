This has truly been the year of Olivia Rodrigo. For starters, no album was streamed more worldwide in 2021 than Sour and no songs were streamed more in America this year than “Good 4 U” and “Driver’s License” (on Spotify, at least). She also received seven 2022 Grammy Award nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. The most impressive thing about these accolades is that she’s done it all without touring. That’s right, Rodrigo has yet to announce a tour in support of Sour, and while she’s played at awards shows, it’s safe to call her recent Austin City Limits performance her first full concert.

Her dazzling performance of “Traitor,” shows the undeniable talent that has shot her to the top of the pop world. Rodrigo starts behind a piano, singing the lovelorn ballad. As the song’s energy begins to rise, she threatens to get up, but maintains her post. Then just as the song builds into its climax, she can’t control the emotions of the song and rises up to face the crowd and belt the incredible chorus as the song peaks and closes. She looked possessed up there, almost like an artist who’s been pining to play a full show for her fans (wink, wink.)

Rodrigo’s set, which opens with “Brutal” and was part of a double bill with Phoebe Bridgers, will air in full on the December 4th episode of Austin City Limits PBS and it will be streaming on December 5th.

Watch the video of “Traitor” above and learn more about the episode here.