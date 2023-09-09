Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Zane Lowe from Apple Music to talk about her new album, Guts. During their chat, she revealed the difficulties she encountered during the creation process.

“I think the first time around I was just filled with so much adrenaline, I was like, ‘Okay, wow, this is happening. I’ve never done this before,’” Rodrigo shared. “This time it feels a little more real, and it’s a scary thing to know that people are going to be curious and they’ll maybe have a lot of ears on it.”

Despite her being anxious about making a sophomore record, she did feel that doing it gave her “a lot of confidence as a songwriter.”

“I think this time I was in a different place, and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me, and I think I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting,” she noted. “I wasn’t going through my first 17-year-old heartbreak, and I think that it forced me to be maybe a little bit more creative in the way that I write.”

Later on, Rodrigo also discussed her love for Phoebe Bridgers. The two recently had a conversation, as Rodrigo was on the cover of Interview Magazine and Bridgers was conducting it.

“It was so much fun talking to her,” she added. “I think she’s so smart and obviously such a brilliant songwriter, but she’s just really, really gracious and really down to earth and it’s been really nice to have some interactions with her. I think she’s just great all around.”

