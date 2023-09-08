Olivia Rodrigo‘s sophomore album Guts is out today, serving as the fiery follow-up to 2021’s Sour. To celebrate, she gave a triumphant performance on Today and talked a little bit about the record.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’ve been working on it for so long and living with it for so long. Today’s just so cathartic and I’m so happy to be amongst all of you guys and it’s just really exciting.”

She also spoke about taking a poetry course recently. “I took a college class last year because I was homeschooled my whole life so I really wanted to have that kind of experience,” she explained. “It definitely aided my songwriting a lot. I felt lucky that I could’ve done that.”

The pop star sang “Vampire” and “Get Him Back” from her new LP as well as “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” About “Vampire,” she previously stated, “I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Watch her talk about the album above; check out clips of her performance below.

the absolute coolest idk what else to tell y’all @oliviarodrigo #citiconcertseries Sponsored by Citi. pic.twitter.com/g75aYAzzsA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 8, 2023

I SHOULD'VE KNOWN IT WAS STRANGE, YOU ONLY COME OUT AT NIGHT 🗣️🩸 Sponsored by Citi. @oliviarodrigo #citiconcertseries pic.twitter.com/zgPjPlH07L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 8, 2023

olivia changed the world w this one fr 😩 Sponsored by Citi. @oliviarodrigo #citiconcertseries pic.twitter.com/mHWb3mz8ny — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 8, 2023

Guts is out now via Geffen. Find more information here.