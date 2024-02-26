Olivia Rodrigo recently kicked off her massive Guts World Tour in North America, and it turns out she’s using it for a good cause. The pop star announced her new Fund 4 Good initiative, which will go to supporting and maintaining reproductive rights.

A portion of Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour ticket sales will go to both the Fund 4 Good and the National Network Of Abortion Funds. Additionally, Rodrigo will also have tables set up at her shows where fans can access resources and learn more about it.

“Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something I’m really excited about,” Rodrigo said in the video, which was posted to her Instagram Story. “The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom.”

“The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence,” she added. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about… I can’t wait to see you all on tour.”

Additionally, those attending an international show will be able to hear more about the Fund 4 Good, too, as Rodrigo is bringing it through the entirety of her world tour.

Check out Rodrigo’s announcement of the Fund 4 Good below.