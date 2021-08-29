It’s Olivia Rodrigo’s Billboard chart, we’re just living in it. Seriously though, the pop star has been dominating the charts ever since her first official single “Driver’s License” dropped at the top of 2020, and it seems like every other week there’s a new story about her breaking another record or cinching another victory in the industry’s official ranking board. Today’s accomplishment is her debut album Sour returning to the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart after a surge of vinyl sales pushed it back up.

Though Sour came out back in May, the album has been returning to the No. 1 spot on the chart not once, twice or even three times, but four times before this week, boosted from other promotions like her Sour Prom concert film. With the official release of Sour on vinyl, Rodrigo’s debut has now clinched a fifth week at the No. 1 spot. As Billboard reports, the album has the second-most weeks at No. 1 this year, trailing only behind Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Her vinyl bump is just another connection Olivia shares with her idol, Taylor Swift, who experienced a similar surge when the evermore pre-orders finally processed around the same time Sour came out in May. Also notable for pop fan’s: Lorde’s third album Solar Power bowed at No. 3, behind Olivia and Trippie Red. Not bad company! Check out the full report here.