Olivia Rodrigo Tells Fans Her Favorite ‘Sour’ Lyric, Hardest Song To Write, And More Album Trivia

Olivia Rodrigo is just a few days removed from the release of her debut album, Sour (and Kim Kardashian can’t wait to hear it). Now that fans have had a few days to get familiar with and digest the album, they’re brimming with questions about it. Rodrigo knew this, so this afternoon, she decided to hop on Twitter and solicit questions from her followers with the hashtag #AskOlivia. Rodrigo’s responses pulled back the curtain on Sour a bit and revealed some interesting trivia about the record.

One fan asked Rodrigo about the lyrics she’s most proud of writing and Rodrigo had two answers: “Hope he took his bad deal and made a royal flush” from “Hope Ur OK” and “I crossed my heart as you crossed the line” from “Favorite Crime.” As far as the hardest Sour track to write, Rodrigo tentatively answered “Jealousy, Jealousy,” noting, “I wrote like 4 different verses before deciding on the one that’s on the record.” She also made her pick for the song she’s most looking forward to performing in concert: “im so stoked to perform brutal!!!!! gonna be a rager.”

Rodrigo also offered some advice for her younger self: “I would tell her that everything works out the way it is supposed to. i think lil Olivia would be so happy to know all her heartbreak would turn into something rlly beautiful.”

Check out all of Rodrigo’s #AskOlivia responses below or here.

Sour is out now via Geffen Records. Get it here.

