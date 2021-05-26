Olivia Rodrigo is just a few days removed from the release of her debut album, Sour (and Kim Kardashian can’t wait to hear it). Now that fans have had a few days to get familiar with and digest the album, they’re brimming with questions about it. Rodrigo knew this, so this afternoon, she decided to hop on Twitter and solicit questions from her followers with the hashtag #AskOlivia. Rodrigo’s responses pulled back the curtain on Sour a bit and revealed some interesting trivia about the record.

Check out all of Rodrigo’s #AskOlivia responses below or here.

OMG UR SO COOL!!!! petra and I were super inspired by cult horror movies and feminine rage teheheee https://t.co/eFU3HtQ9Tt — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

hmmm maybe jealousy, jealousy? I wrote like 4 different verses before deciding on the one that's on the record. — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

hope ur ok is my parents fav and brutal is my bffs fav https://t.co/FyVzvUaJb4 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

im so stoked to perform brutal!!!!! gonna be a rager https://t.co/waHBzzwyMO — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

setting the room on fire!!!!!!! https://t.co/uQ5nmIb0TK — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

THIS IS THE CUTEST THING IVE EVER SEEN https://t.co/VZi0gFYzy6 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

idk but Jacobs is def traitor https://t.co/eQxC6tnd6K — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

omg!!!! y'all r incredible!!!! I wanna come visit so bad!!!! https://t.co/uFeyt4CRw7 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

I would tell her that everything works out the way it is supposed to. i think lil Olivia would be so happy to know all her heartbreak would turn into something rlly beautiful. https://t.co/l3HabZb5HO — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

apple juice babyyyyy https://t.co/sR1L15ADD2 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

trader joes oatmeal cookies till the day I die https://t.co/LAzoEyOOSy — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

tie between "hope he took his bad deal and made a royal flush" and "crossed my heart as u crossed the line" ily bestie https://t.co/60mXSQHbz6 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

I love that one!!!! I also really like the "like a damn sociopath"shirt💜🔪🤠 https://t.co/eYDkUNSgQO — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

I can't wait to goooooo https://t.co/q3XiUL0o4Z — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

thank u guys for sending in ur questions!!!! love y'all so much. hope ur digging SOUR!!!!! https://t.co/3nDlowwkdp — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 26, 2021

