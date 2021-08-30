Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, was a major success upon its initial release in May, as it quickly topped the charts and stayed on top for weeks. Now, it is once again No. 1 in the latest Billboard 200 chart, and that’s thanks largely to the recently released vinyl edition of the album. The vinyl edition, in fact, actually had one of the best sales weeks in the past three decades.

In the latest tracking week, 76,000 copies of Sour were sold on vinyl. That’s the second-largest sales week for a vinyl album since that data started to be tracked back in 1991. The top album in that regard is Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which moved a whopping 102,000 vinyl copies in a week earlier this year.

.@Olivia_Rodrigo's 'Sour' sold 76,000 vinyls in the latest tracking week. That is the second-largest sales week for a vinyl album since MRC Data began tracking sales in 1991, after @taylorswift13's 'Evermore' earlier this year (102,000). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 30, 2021

Ahead of the vinyl edition’s release, Rodrigo shared a video of herself excitedly opening one of them for the first time. She wrote at the time, “SOUR vinyl comes out this Friday and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried!!!!!! u can preorder them now on oliviarodrigo.com if ya like! I’ve discovered so many of my favorite albums through vinyl records and it’s the coolest thing in the world to get to hold one with songs I wrote.”

