Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts era has been one for the books. Still raveling in the angst of her youth, Rodrigo continues to showcase her ability to craft hits. Released last September, Guts boasted viral tracks like “Bad Idea, Right” and “Get Him Back.” Tonight (February 4), at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo took to the stage in a fierce performance of Guts highlight “Vampire.”

While on stage, Rodrigo wore a flowing red gown, against a mural of red roses. At the climax of the performance, blood flowed from the wall, and appeared smeared on her face. Taylor Swift was clearly into it:

Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” performance at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/hjEqycR091 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Vampire" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uIaFpKa8Ue — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Tonight, Rodrigo is nominated for five awards — Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Vampire”; Best Rock Song for “Ballad Of A Homeschool Girl; and Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts. Back in 2021, Rodrigo won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist. It’s safe to say this award manifested her reality as one of this generation’s most prolific new acts.

Later this month, Rodrigo will kick off her Guts World Tour, beginning in Palm Springs. The tour will span 77 dates around the world.

In the meantime, you can get a preview of Rodrigo’s live performing chops by watching the performance of “Vampire” above.