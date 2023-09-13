Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced the dates for her world tour in 2024, in support of her new album, Guts. Earlier this week, arenas across the globe had started teasing that Rodrigo was going to be playing at their venues on social media.

Fans can register now until September 17 at 10 p.m. ET (and 10 p.m. BST for the European tickets). If selected, the code will give North American fans access to a sale on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21. The European sale will open on Thursday for those chosen.

American Express card members can also register to participate in a sale for early access tickets on September 20 at 3 p.m. local time. More information can be found here.

The tour will be offering VIP packages and the option for Silver Star Tickets, a limited number of $20 passes that are limited to two per purchase and must be bought in pairs. Rodrigo intended this to make it “easy and affordable as possible” for her fans to attend the tour.

Rodrigo has also teased that more dates are coming soon. For now, continue scrolling to view the current list of Guts shows.

02/23/2024 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena ~

02/24/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ~

02/27/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

02/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

03/01/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~

03/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ~

03/05/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~

03/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ~

03/08/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

03/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~

03/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ~

03/13/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ~

03/15/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ~

03/16/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~

03/19/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~

03/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ~

03/23/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~

03/26/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

03/29/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ~

04/01/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

04/05/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/30/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =

05/03/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live =

05/07/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =

05/10/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena =

05/14/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 =

05/15/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 =

05/22/2024 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis =

05/24/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =

05/28/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum =

05/30/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena =

06/01/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena =

06/04/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena =

06/05/2024 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle =

06/07/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle =

06/09/2024 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena =

06/11/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion =

06/12/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena =

06/14/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =

06/18/2024 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi =

06/20/2024 — Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center =

06/22/2024 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena =

07/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

07/20/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

07/23/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/24/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ^

07/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

07/27/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^

07/30/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

07/31/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^

08/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/09/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

08/10/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

08/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

08/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

+ with The Breeders

^ with PinkPantheress

~ with Chappell Roan

= with Remi Wolf

