As someone who has as many adoring fans as Harry Styles does, it’s difficult to keep his romantic relationships under wraps. So when rumors began circling of an on-set romance brewing between Styles and Olivia Wilde, who’s directing the film Don’t Worry Darling, chaos ensued. His fans were so relentless, in fact, that Wilde had to turn off the comments section of her Instagram page to avoid being bombarded. But even still, the two are able to maintain a working, and possibly romantic, relationship on set.

After wrapping up filming Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde gushed about his acting abilities, and praised him for sharing the screen with actress Florence Pugh: