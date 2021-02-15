As someone who has as many adoring fans as Harry Styles does, it’s difficult to keep his romantic relationships under wraps. So when rumors began circling of an on-set romance brewing between Styles and Olivia Wilde, who’s directing the film Don’t Worry Darling, chaos ensued. His fans were so relentless, in fact, that Wilde had to turn off the comments section of her Instagram page to avoid being bombarded. But even still, the two are able to maintain a working, and possibly romantic, relationship on set.
After wrapping up filming Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde gushed about his acting abilities, and praised him for sharing the screen with actress Florence Pugh:
“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack’ . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”