Bilingual crooner Omar Apollo is gearing up to release his sophomore album, Ivory, and he recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give fans a taste of what’s to come. Following up his major label debut, Apolonio, Omar is back already with a brand new song cycle. This isn’t his first time appearing on Jimmy Fallon either, he performed “Go Away” back in 2021, and now he’s back with an even more clear picture of his next project.

The Mexican-American singer-songwriter premiered the new track with his live performance on late night TV, and also shared a studio version of the song as well, which you can check out below. “Killing Me” is the fourth single Apollo has shared off his upcoming album, following “Invincible,” which features Daniel Caesar, a previously released single called “Bad Life,” which is his second collaboration with Kali Uchis, following up their past song together, “Hey Boy” off Apolonio, and finally, the album’s first single, “Go Away.”

It’s really quite compelling to listen to Omar’s music, because aside from his beautiful vocals, the effortless way he switches between English and Spanish is even more impressive. And with Latin pop and reggaeton making a huge impact on mainstream pop music, it couldn’t be a better time for his breakout. Watch the live, retro performance of “Killing Me” up top, and look out for Ivory coming out April 8 via Warner Records.