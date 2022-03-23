Omar Apollo Drops The Smooth, Pharrell-Produced Single ‘Tamagotchi’

Omar Apollo turned some eyeballs in his direction with his 2020 debut full-length project Apolonio, and now he’s getting ready to generate even more attention with Ivory, a new album that’s set to drop in early April. Fans have actually already heard a decent portion of the album, as Apollo has now shared five singles from it. That includes the new one from today, “Tamagotchi.”

If the production style of this one sounds familiar, that because The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) produced the song. On the smooth and sensual tune, sung in both English and Spanish, Apollo sings, “You with somebody, or are you cool? / I want your body, you want me too / I see you coming, I come for you / Need you around me, I know you do.”

Preceding “Tamagotchi” as Ivory singles are “Go Away,” “Bad Life,” “Invincible,” and “Killing Me.” Speaking of “Killing Me,” Apollo actually performed the track on The Tonight Show on March 11, the day of its release. He’s also got tour dates coming up this spring and summer.

Listen to “Tamagotchi” above.

Ivory is out 4/8 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.