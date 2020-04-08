Omar Apollo’s Conceptualizes Modern Heartbreak With His Spellbinding ‘Imagine U’

Burgeoning Indiana songwriter Omar Apollo returns after a prolific 2019 with his first song of the new year. Apollo’s “Imagine U” arrives as an alluring, melodic anthem about modern heartbreak.

Produced by frequent collaborator Kenny Beats, Apollo’s “Imagine U” is a slow-burning effort. Wonky synths and a grumbling guitars provide an ardent backdrop for Apollo’s lovelorn vocals. “I miss you feelin’ on my waist, you never told me I was rushin’ / But my mind’s changin’ every day, I’m glad that you could even trust me,” Apollo sings.

In a statement, Apollo described his songwriting process for the track:

“I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what’s missing in a lot of music nowadays. There’s a guitar part I played that’s pitched up as soon as the song starts that I love and when I first made the song that part was all I had. I was obsessed with it — I kept playing it on loop cause it felt so good to me. I was listening to a lot of daft punk at the time so I was really inspired by those themes.”

Listen to “Imagine U” above.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.