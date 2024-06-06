Omar Apollo has fans screaming yes because of his forthcoming album, God Said No. Apollo announced the album in mid-May and immediately dropped the lead single, “Dispose Of Me.” The album is due out on June 28, and Apollo is ramping up the anticipation. On Thursday, June 6, he revealed his next single alongside a tour announcement. “Less Of You” will release at midnight on Friday, June 7, and the God Said No Tour will kick off in Apollo’s native Indiana on Tuesday, August 20, with supporting acts Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd, and Ravyn Lenae.

According to a press release, tickets for Apollo’s God Said No Tour will be available first through American Express and Citi pre-sales, each beginning on Tuesday, June 11. An artist pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week” before the general onsale begins on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.