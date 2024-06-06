Omar Apollo has fans screaming yes because of his forthcoming album, God Said No. Apollo announced the album in mid-May and immediately dropped the lead single, “Dispose Of Me.” The album is due out on June 28, and Apollo is ramping up the anticipation. On Thursday, June 6, he revealed his next single alongside a tour announcement. “Less Of You” will release at midnight on Friday, June 7, and the God Said No Tour will kick off in Apollo’s native Indiana on Tuesday, August 20, with supporting acts Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd, and Ravyn Lenae.
According to a press release, tickets for Apollo’s God Said No Tour will be available first through American Express and Citi pre-sales, each beginning on Tuesday, June 11. An artist pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week” before the general onsale begins on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.
Omar Apollo’s God Said No Tour 2024 North American Dates
08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann
09/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/22 – Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Omar Apollo’s God Said No Album Cover Artwork
Omar Apollo’s God Said No Tracklist
1. “Be Careful With Me”
2. “Spite”
3. “Less Of You”
4. “Done With You”
5. “Plane Trees” Feat. Mustafa
6. “Drifting”
7. “Empty”
8. “Life’s Unfair”
9. “Against Me”
10. “While U Can”
11. “Dispose Of Me”
12. “How”
13. “Pedro”
14. “Glow”
God Said No is out 6/28 via Warner Records. Find more information here.