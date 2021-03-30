Omar Apollo gained a sizeable following after the release of his acclaimed debut album Apolonio last October. But now, the musician shares an entirely different project that he has been working hard on: hot sauce. Apollo unveiled Disha Hot on Tuesday, a small-batch hot sauce made with habanero, lime, ghost peppers, and “mucho amor.”

Announcing the hot sauce’s release, Apollo said the recipe has been in his family for years: “finally releasing a small batch of my hot sauce, Dishahot on Friday,” he wrote. “We’ve been working on this project since the beginning of quarantine, but this recipe has been in my family for a while.”

The back of the bottle details the sauce:

“Omar Apollo is a first-generation Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and producer from Northwest Indiana. Omar started releasing music in 2017 and has generated hundreds of millions of streams since then. Omar’s parents immigrated to the US from Guadalajara and started a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco, but sadly they had to close it after Omar was born. The recipe for Disha Hot has been passed down for generations and Omar has always been Omar’s dream to share it with the world.”

Disha Hot hits selves 4/2. Buy it here.

