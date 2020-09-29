For his fourth single of the year, Omar Apollo takes his alt-pop sound in a different direction. Following the debut of his chilled-out track “Kamikaze” and the sultry single “Stayback,” thecorrido-style ballad “Dos Uno Nueve” finds Apollo paying homage to both his Mexican and Indianan roots.

Affectionately titled after Apollo’s Indiana zip code, “Dos Uno Nueve” features lightning-fast acoustic guitar picking and soulful delivery. Apollo sings of his past hardships and how they’ve informed his current success while also wondering about the personal growth that is still to come. “Quiero ganar mucho más zeros / Y disfrutar de lo que tengo,” he sings.

In a statement alongside the single, Apollo explains why he chose to pen the song about his home state: “’219′ is where I’m from and it will always have a place in my heart. Growing up, I dealt with a lot of obstacles that shaped my personality. My life is constantly changing; and as I’m adjusting to this new lifestyle of traveling, meeting people, and making music for a living, I’ll always love coming home to Indiana.”

Listen to “Dos Uno Nueve” above.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.