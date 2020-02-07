Denzel Curry And Kenny Beats Surprise Fans With Their New Album, ‘Unlocked’

Yesterday, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats found themselves in an online beef — or so it seemed. Curry was certainly the aggressor in this case, with a confused Beats looking for answers to why Curry was so upset. After a new video appeared on Beats’ YouTube page, viewers would eventually learn that the beef was all for show and a way to promote their animated short film, “Unlocked.” The half-hour film was filled with new music and thanks to another release from Curry and Beats, fans no longer have to resort to the video to hear the new music.

Surprising fans with an official release of the music from the video, Curry and Beats have shared their joint album of the same title of the short film. With the song titles stylized like song file names, the music from the album served as the soundtrack to Curry and Beats’ film as they searched frantically to find who leaked their project.

Unlocked serves as Kenny Beats’ third straight year collaborating with an artist for a full-length project. The previous two instances are Beat’s joint albums in 2018 with KEY!’s 777 and ALLBLACK 2 Minute Drill and in 2019 with Rico Nasty’s Anger Management.

Unlocked is out now via PH Recordings. Get it here.