Some artist-led festivals have made big names for themselves, like Pharrell’s Something In The Water, The Roots’ Roots Picnic, and most notably, Lollapalooza, originally launched by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction. Now, Jack Harlow is getting into the festival game, too: Today (February 28), he announced Gazebo Festival, a two-day event that runs from May 25 to 26 at Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park.

This first edition of the fest, which shares its name with Harlow’s 2017 mixtape Gazebo and will feature two stages, will be headlined by SZA and Harlow himself. Beyond them, the full lineup features James Blake (doing a DJ set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, Veeze, Dahi, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, BNYX, James Savage, Karrahbooo, and Malcolm Todd.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with general admission tickets starting at $255. There’s also a pre-sale starting March 6 at 10 a.m. ET. More information about tickets can be found on the festival website. A portion of proceeds from every ticket will benefit the Jack Harlow Foundation.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says of the event, “Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown. This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”