Jack Harlow 2024
Getty Image
Music

Jack Harlow Is Launching Gazebo Festival, His Own Fest With An Inaugural Lineup Led By SZA And Himself

Some artist-led festivals have made big names for themselves, like Pharrell’s Something In The Water, The Roots’ Roots Picnic, and most notably, Lollapalooza, originally launched by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction. Now, Jack Harlow is getting into the festival game, too: Today (February 28), he announced Gazebo Festival, a two-day event that runs from May 25 to 26 at Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park.

This first edition of the fest, which shares its name with Harlow’s 2017 mixtape Gazebo and will feature two stages, will be headlined by SZA and Harlow himself. Beyond them, the full lineup features James Blake (doing a DJ set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, Veeze, Dahi, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, BNYX, James Savage, Karrahbooo, and Malcolm Todd.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with general admission tickets starting at $255. There’s also a pre-sale starting March 6 at 10 a.m. ET. More information about tickets can be found on the festival website. A portion of proceeds from every ticket will benefit the Jack Harlow Foundation.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says of the event, “Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown. This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

Gazebo Festival 2024 Lineup Poster

Gazebo Festival 2024 Lineup poster
Gazebo Festival

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×