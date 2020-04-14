As the coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing, James Corden, like other late-night hosts, in continuing to put on an at-home edition of his show. On last night’s The Late Late Show, he was joined by Liam Payne and Alesso, who shared a quarantine video they made for their collaboration, “Midnight.” Before that, though, Corden chatted with the pair, and he asked Payne about some potential upcoming activity from One Direction.

Corden mentioned that this summer will mark the group’s tenth anniversary and asked, “Are there plans afoot for you guys to do anything special to celebrate this milestone?” Payne answered, “I’m not allowed to say too much, obviously, because I’d be giving it away. But we’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment. I think that we’re all feeling that that ten-year [anniversary] is a very special moment.” He also noted that he has spoken with Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson recently and added, “Yeah, it’s been really nice, it’s a nice moment.”

While the group’s members have moved on to their solo careers, they haven’t entirely left One Direction behind, as Harry Styles proved recently when he performed one of the band’s hits.

Watch Payne and Alesso on The Late Late Show above.