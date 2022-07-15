What a joy it is when an enjoyable show can also produce some great tunes. Hulu’s murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building featured a huge music focus on this past week’s episode in the form of “Angel In Flip-Flops.” The song, now available to be streamed outside of the show, was written by Steve Martin and performed by Martin (credited as his Only Murders character Charles-Haden Savage) and Kirker Butler. Paul Shaffer, former leader of David Letterman Band, joined the fun on the production side. “Angel In Flip-Flops” features soft guitar strums, emphatic vocals, and admiration for a lovely lady walking in the sand.

Only Murders In The Building introduces the record by way of actress Selena Gomez, who recognizes the ’80s tune due to it being sampled numerous times by Post Malone, Missy Elliott, and Del The Funky Homosapien. A video for “Angels In Flip-Flops” is set to release next Monday (July 18) as well.

The nods to music continued in the episode as the character Lucy, played by Zoe Colletti, stated, “I prayed to the 100 Gecs tree for a real diagnosis, but my mom hates big pharma,” alluding to the experimental duo 100 Gecs. One can only imagine where they take things next.

Listen to “Angel In Flip-Flops” above.