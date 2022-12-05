The year may not be over, but the 2023 tour announcements have already begun.

We’ve already heard about BLACKPINK continuing their Born Pink World Tour, now other big names in the K-pop scene are starting to announce theirs for 2023. Rising boy group P1Harmony teased their upcoming winter tour called 2023 P1Harmony Live Tour [P1ustage H : P1ONEER]. The FNC Entertainment group will kick off their ‘Pioneer‘ tour next month in Seoul on January 14 and 15.

Five days after completing their Seoul stops, the six member ensemble — consisting of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob — will embark on the US leg of the tour. P1Harmony is set to bring the Pioneer tour to 12 major cities across the country including, Los Angeles, Oakland, Denver, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Reading, New York, Washington DC, Nashville, Austin, and Dallas.

Earlier this year, the group completed their 2022 P1Harmony Live Tour [P1ustage H : Peace] that consisted of a one-night show in Seoul and an 11-city US tour from February to May.

Just last Wednesday (November 30), P1Harmony released their fifth EP, HARMONY: SET IN, with their lead single “Back Down.” In celebration of the release, the group made their debut performance of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show on the same day.

Check out the full tracklist to Harmony: Set In below.

1. “Back Down”

2. “BFF (Best Friends Forever)”

3. “Secret Sauce”

4. “One And Only”