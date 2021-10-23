Paloma Mami’s ‘Cosas De La Vida’ Is A Galactic Dream

On November 18th, Paloma Mami will be vying for the coveted Best New Artist Award at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys. The Manhattan-born Chilean-American now lives in Santiago and she’s quickly becoming the gold standard of Chilean Latin Pop. She released her debut album Sueños de Dalí, this past March and there’s a palpable Andean lean to terrific Pop songs with production from Hitboy, Nova Wav, The Stereotypes and others. Stylistically, highlight tracks like”Goteo” and “Religiosa” align her more with the celestial reggaeton-tinged pop of Kali Uchis than with fiercer Latin trap of artists like Karol G and Becky G.

Today, Paloma Mami released “Cosas De La Vida.” the first single from her yet-to-be-announced follow-up album, along with the song’s video that she co-directed. Her pillowy voice rests alongside a delicate acoustic guitar-driven melody and in the video, she’s navigating steadily through space with a panoramic view of the stars and the universe. It paints the imagery that she sings about in the song, of looking to the heavens and dreaming of being with that certain someone once again.

She tweeted today that: “COSAS DE LA VIDA YA ESTÁ AFUERAAA!! Esta canción es muy especial para mi…espero que se pueda transmitir todo el amor que le metí” (“COSAS DE LA VIDA IS OUT!! This song is very special to me…I hope that all you can feel all of the the love that I put into it.”)

❤️‍🩹🛸 COSAS DE LA VIDA ❤️‍🩹🛸 YA ESTÁ AFUERAAA ‼️ Esta canción es muy especial para mi…espero que se pueda transmitir todo el amor que le metí🕯 https://t.co/EykdtxF38S pic.twitter.com/oTfesVgu62 — Paloma Mami (@palomamamicl) October 22, 2021

Watch the video for “Cosas De La Vida” above.