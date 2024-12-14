Nearly one year ago, Paula Abdul sued her former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance boss Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault. In the court documents, Abdul accused the famed television producer of inappropriate physical contact during her time on both hit shows.

Shortly after the filing, Lythgoe released a statement denying the allegations. But instead of fighting it out in court, according to Billboard, Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe have reached a settlement in the matter yesterday (December 13). Although Lythgoe maintains his innocence in a statement he revealed that he wanted to resolve the matter sooner rather than later.

“We live in a troubling time where a person is now automatically assumed to be guilty until proven innocent, a process that can take years,” he said. “That is why, like Paula, I am glad to be able to put this behind me. I know the truth and that gives me great comfort.”

While the details surrounding the settlement are not publicly known, Paula Abdul was elated by their agreed upon terms. “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me,” she said. “This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

In January, Lythgoe stepped away from his post on So You Think You Can Dance.