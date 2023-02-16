Penn Badgley has ironically (and perhaps troublingly) become an internet boyfriend during the run of Netflix’s psychological thriller You. Badgley stars as Joe, a sociopathic murderer and stalker, but he seems likable in real life. He certainly buttered up Swifties with a clever “Anti-Hero” and You mashup as his first-ever TikTok in October.

“I thought for years, ‘I’ll get a TikTok when the time is right,’” Badgley explained of the viral TikTok in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “And then when Taylor’s record came out, it just seemed the song wouldn’t have worked with anybody else. Me. Joe. Anti-Hero. Taylor Swift? It just was the perfect moment.”

The Swift connection isn’t over, either. According to IndieWire, Badgley directed the upcoming ninth episode of You‘s fourth season, and according to Badgley’s new Variety cover story, the episode “contains a Taylor Swift reference.” Naturally, Variety‘s Kate Aurthur posed whether Joe is a Swiftie.

“I think, unfortunately, he would despise her,” Badgley said. “Because she’s successful and blonde, maybe? I don’t know, but I think he would.”

The first half of You‘s fourth season hit Netflix on February 9. The second half is due out on March 9.

If you’re all caught up, watch the “Part 2” trailer below.