As is tradition any time Taylor Swift does anything, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding her latest album, Midnights. Now, though, those conversations can shift from speculation to reaction and analysis, as the album is out now. So too is a new video for “Anti-Hero.”

There’s a lot going on in the video, which Swift wrote and directed. It starts with Swift being chased by ghosts before encountering another version of herself. There’s also a scene where she’s a giant. Later, the song takes a break for a comedy sketch, featuring comedian Mike Birbiglia and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Mary Elizabeth Ellis. In it, they argue over Swift’s estate at her funeral, a conversation Swift herself observes from within her casket.

Swift said of the video, “The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.”

The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real timehttps://t.co/3ieastDifu pic.twitter.com/h5mpzVLKDY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

She also previously said of the song:

“Track 3, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But, don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.” This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So, yeah, I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Watch the “Anti-Hero” video above.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Get it here.