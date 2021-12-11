In the post-social media world, it’s easier than ever for musicians and celebrities to connect with one another. And, it’s not surprising that the new class of female songwriters would find solace in each other’s work, just as much as their fans do. I’m talking about Taylor Swift being a fan of Phoebe Bridgers, Phoebe Bridgers giving Olivia Rodrigo advice on tour, Olivia Rodrigo name checking how much she loves Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever — you know, just girly things.

In case you missed that last one, actually, it’s part of a recent new Los Angeles Times profile by critic Mikael Wood, who sat down with Olivia to talk about her incredibly successful year and all those Grammy nominations. Along with Olivia praising Billie’s latest album — “I’m obsessed with her new record,” Rodrigo said — there’s a choice quote from Phoebe praising Olivia that fans will be sure to love.

“Olivia’s music is so exacting — it makes you feel something,” Bridgers told The Times. She further noted that the industry “tries to defame musicians that teenage girls love, even though they forget that teenage girls invented the Beatles.” And she finished by noting that usually women who get into the industry at such a young age are dismissed: “It’s cool to see people finally be taken seriously at her age.”

Did you know Olivia was also at Phoebe’s recent show at the Greek? Incredible stuff. Check out the whole article here.