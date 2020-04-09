Pink announced last week that she and her three-year-old son had contracted the coronavirus. Though she’s been battling the illness for several weeks, the singer is now on the road to recovery. In a recent interview, Pink opened up about how the virus has affected her and her son’s health.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the singer recounted to the host how she first discovered she was sick. “At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe,” she said. Pink described how she “couldn’t function” without her nebulizer respirator. Though she’s battled with lifelong asthma, the singer hadn’t needed to use a nebulizer respirator in thirty years. “And that’s when I started getting really scared,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Pink said she and her son were beginning to recover from the virus. But the singer said there was a time where she felt helpless: “It was terrifying at one point, then I got sick. In hindsight, it all makes sense. But when it’s happening, it’s such a weird experience that you just don’t put it together until after the fact.” She added: “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pink addressed some backlash she faced over being able to secure a test:

“I think testing is really, really important. It’s really controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test. I would say two things to that: I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t. But, being angry at me is not going to help anything, it’s not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can’t get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that. And number two: Tell me anybody with a sick three-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn’t take it. And if they say that, I’m calling bullsh*t.”

Watch the full interview above.