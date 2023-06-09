The queen of short, sweet hits is back with another saccharine single. Today (June 8), PinkPantheress has shared “Angel” from Barbie: The Album.

On “Angel,” PinkPantheress reflects on a lost love, holding onto the butterflies he gave her before he up and disappeared.

“‘Cause one day / One day my baby just ran away / My angel / You’re what haunts me now that you’re away,” she sings on the chorus, over a percussive instrumental.

At the bridge, we hear a violin solo, adding a heartbroken, melancholy feel to the song.

“Angel” is the latest of star-studded singles from the Barbie soundtrack. Last month, Dua Lipa released the soundtrack’s first single and the film’s official theme song, “Dance The Night.” Shortly after, Karol G and Aldo Ranks dropped their steamy collaboration, “Watati.”

Barbie: The Album is executive produced by Mark Ronson, and will feature new music from Lizzo, Khalid, Tame Impala. PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” collaborator Ice Spice will also appear on the soundtrack, alongside Nicki Minaj and Aqua for “Barbie World,” a rework of Aqua’s 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl.”

In the meantime, you can listen to “Angel” above.

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.