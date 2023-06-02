Karol G has teamed up with Panamanian rapper Aldo Ranks for a fabulous new collaboration. On their new single, “Watati” the two seek to dance away their cares throughout the night.

“Daddy, let’s go to the disco to have a good time / A lot of smoke, it smells good, getting dizzy,” sings Karol in Spanish in her verse of the song.

The song arrives as part of Barbie: The Album, the upcoming soundtrack to the Barbie movie. The soundtrack is produced by Mark Ronson and will feature new music from Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Tame Impala, and many others.

Having a reggaeton song on the soundtrack to one of the year’s most anticipated movies is a big deal for Karol. In a recent interview with W, she expressed happiness over seeing reggaeton and Latin music grow within the landscape.

“It has been very hard to find a place of respect in this industry,” she said. “Now I’m super happy to see the movement grow and be at the point where girls are representing and saying, ‘We have our side of the story. We have different situations and moods; we are good girls, bad girls, boss girls.”

You can listen to “Watati” above.

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.