Dua Lipa is living the Barbie dream. In addition to making her acting debut in Barbie which arrives this summer, she has also recorded the movie’s official theme song, “Dance The Night.”

On “Dance The Night,” Lipa is on cloud nine as she gears up for a night of dancing. With no cares in the world, she sings over triumphant strings and bouncy percussion, reveling in the late ’70s and early ’80s pop sounds

“Watch me dance / dance the night away / My hеart could be burning / but you won’t see it in my face / Watch me dancе, dance the night away / I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Lipa is seen as the Barbie variation she will play in the movie. A watermark appears on the screen, reading “This Barbie is making a music video.” Lipa then tries on a bunch of cute outfits, then hits the dancefloor with her fellow Barbies. Clips from Barbie can be seen throughout the video, and the movie’s director, Greta Gerwig makes a brief cameo.

You can watch the video “Dance The Night” above.

Barbie arrives in theaters 7/21.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.