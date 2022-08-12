PinkPantheress is undoubtedly one of the most interesting pop stars right now after releasing her idiosyncratic debut album To Hell With It last year and then opening up for Halsey on tour. Today, she teams up with Sam Gellaitry for a new song called “Picture In My Mind.” It’s a clubby track and her vocals glisten as they mesh with Gellaitry’s.

About “Picture In My Mind,” she said, “I went all the way to Stirling Scotland to work with Sam. He is a genius level producer.” Gellaitry added, “After meeting Pink P for the first time in London last year we decided to schedule a trip for her to come to scotland and write. I’m so happy with how this one turned out and it was an honour to witness how much of a visionary Pink Pantheress really is. This track will be my summer anthem for now and many many years to come.”

The video is as creative as the song, taking place in a laundromat with flickering lights not unlike club strobes. The unexpected location, though, makes sense considering PinkPantheress’s knack for using mundane vessels to express weird ideas.

Watch the video for “Picture In My Mind” above.

