Primavera Sound festival will stream several musical performances from Barcelona, Spain. Fans can tune into the livestreams via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

The festival will take place on the weekends of June 1 through 3, and then again from June 8 through 10. Today (May 26), Amazon has announced the first round of artists whose performances will be streamed live.

Among the first round of performers are Alex G, Arlo Parks, Beak >, Black Country, New Road, Blur, Christine And The Queens, Depeche Mode, Julia Jacklin, Los Hacheros, Maneskin, Mora, My Morning Jacket, New Order, Perfume, Sparks, St. Vincent, Surf Curse, The Comet Is Coming, The Moldy Peaches, The Voidz, The War On Drugs, and Turnstile. More performers will be announced soon.

Additionally, fans will also be able to tune into interviews with some of the artists, and see some behind-the-scenes content live from the festival’s venue, Parc del Forum in Barcelona. Fans will be able to watch the streams in English, English with Spanish subtitles, Spanish, and Spanish with English subtitles.

Fans can find links to the livestreams above. The performances and content will begin streaming at 1:30 p.m. EST on each of the days.

