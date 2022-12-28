Rauw Alejandro Cruises Around Paris In His Classy ‘Ron Cola’ Video

Rauw Alejandro is continuing to prove he’s a global superstar. The Puerto Rican singer traveled to Paris in his classy video for “Ron Cola” which was released yesterday (December 27).

“Ron Cola” is one of the songs on Alejandro’s latest album Saturno. On the futuristic LP, he pushed reggaeton music to new places. In the alluring track, he sings about a woman’s booty that’s got him hypnotized when she’s dancing. In the video for “Ron Cola,” he cruises around Paris in a luxury car. Alejandro also gets to flex his impressive dancing skills with performance scenes inside a mansion.

Alejandro has mounted an incredible campaign for his Saturno album. Earlier this month, he became the first Latin artist to make a music video exclusively for TikTok US. He channeled Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” in the spacey video for “Corazón Despeinado,” playing a doll inside a dollhouse, and upped the nostalgia factor with his own version of the Dance Dance Revolution arcade game. His girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía, provided background vocals for the song.

Starting in March, Alejandro will perform in concerts across the US with his Saturno World Tour. He will be joined by special guests The Jabbawockeez who performed with him at the Latin Grammy Awards last month. Fans can sign-up at discoversaturno.com for information on the tour. According to Alejandro, tickets for the tour will be released in the first week of January.