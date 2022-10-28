Rauw Alejandro dances through New York City in his new music video for “Dime Quién???” that was released today (October 28). The Puerto Rican superstar also revealed the release date for his upcoming album Saturno.

Alejandro started teasing Saturno back in July with the lead single “Lokera.” His collaboration with Lyanno and Brray has amassed over 135 million streams on Spotify. Last month, he followed that up with “Punto 40 Año 2077” featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Baby Rasta. Now Alejandro is eschewing reggaeton for synth-pop in “Dime Quién???”

Alejandro co-produced “Dime Quién???” with hit-maker Tainy. Proving that his success extends beyond the reggaeton genre, Alejandro embraces frenetic synth-pop beats while leaning into the futuristic sound of his Saturno album. He sings about letting an ex know that their new lover can’t put it down quite like him.

The “Dime Quién???” video was directed by Martin Seipel. Alejandro wanders the streets of New York City while reflecting on old memories with his ex. By the end of the video, he seemingly transforms into a fox. One of Alejandro’s nicknames is “El Zorro,” which translates to “The Fox” in English. Also, the Saturno album release date is revealed to be November 11.

Alejandro will be performing at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on November 17. He is up for eight nominations. Alejandro is tied with his girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía, who also received eight nominations.