Rauw Alejandro is ready to bring his Saturno album on the road. Last night (December 6), the Puerto Rican superstar revealed the dates for his Saturno World Tour that’s touching down in the US early next year.

After breaking through with last year’s Vice Versa album, Alejandro upped the ante with Saturno, which dropped in November. The accomplished dancer and singer translated his love of choreography into the club-ready LP. He also pushed reggaeton into the future with hits like “Punto 40” featuring Baby Rasta and “Lokera” alongside Lyanno and Brray. Now Alejandro is getting ready to support the galactic album on a world tour next year.

Alejandro’s otherworldly performance with the Jabbawockeez at last month’s Latin Grammy Awards was a sign of things to come. In a video announcement, he revealed that the acclaimed dance troupe will join him on the Saturno World Tour. In February, the tour kicks off in the Dominican Republic. The US leg of the tour starts on March 5 in Tampa, Florida. Though the tour dates are available, the venues haven’t been announced yet.

Fans can sign-up now at discoversaturno.com for information on when tickets will be released. Alejandro is nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His EP Trap Cake, Vol. 2 is up for Best Música Urbana Album against Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Farruko.

3/5/2023 – Tampa, FL

3/8/2023 – Orlando, FL

3/10/2023 – Miami, FL

3/11/2023 – Miami, FL

3/13/2023 – Atlanta, GA

3/15/2023 – Reading, PA

3/16/2023 – Boston, MA

3/18/2023 – Charlotte, NC

3/19/2023 – Washington, DC

3/21/2023 – Toronto, CA

3/23/2023 – Newark, NJ

3/24/2023 – Brooklyn, NY

3/25/2023 – Brooklyn, NY

3/31/2023 – Puerto Rico

4/1/2023 – Puerto Rico

4/5/2023 – Chicago, IL

4/7/2023 – Denver, CO

4/8/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT

4/12/2023 – Edinburg, TX

4/14/2023 – Houston, TX

4/16/2023 – Austin, TX

4/20/2023 – Dallas, TX

4/22/2023 – El Paso, TX

4/24/2023 – Sacramento, CA

4/26/2023 – San Jose, CA

4/28/2023 – Los Angeles, CA

4/29/2023 – Los Angeles, CA

5/1/2023 – San Diego, CA

5/2/2023 – Palm Springs, CA

5/5/2023 – Portland, OR

5/6/2023 – Seattle, WA