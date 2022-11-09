Rauw Alejandro continues to build anticipation around his upcoming album Saturno. On Tuesday (November 8), the Puerto Rican superstar revealed the cover art and possibly the genres that he will explore on the LP.

Back in July, Alejandro started teasing Saturno with the lead single “Lokera” featuring Lyanno and Brray. Last month, he released album’s second single “Punto 40 Año 2077” with Baby Rasta. In the gratifying-defying music video for that song, he delved heavily into the outer space theme of the LP.

The cover art for Saturno features a futuristic Alejandro staring off into the galaxy. Instead of his name, the cover bears his nickname “Rauleeto.” That will be the alter ego that Alejandro embraces for this next album era.

In the Instagram post dump post, Alejandro might’ve also revealed the genres that he will experiment with on the Saturno. In addition to a photo of Alejandro hanging out in a record shop, there’s pictures of genres reggaeton, Miami bass/freestyle, and Afrobeat. There’s more genre-dividing markers that read: industrial synth, alternative/new wave, dancehall, and electronic.

The new wave influence of Saturno was confirmed with the release of Alejandro’s latest single “Dime Quién???” last month. His Saturno album will be released on Friday, November 11. Alejandro will later perform at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on November 17.

Saturno is out 11/11 via Sony Music Latin. Pre-order it here.