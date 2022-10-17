Today (October 17), the first round of performers for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were announced. Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro and Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra will be hitting the stage next month.

Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist at the Latin Grammy Awards this year with 10 nominations. He’s followed by famous couple Alejandro and Rosalía who have eight nominations each. Rosalía’s Motomami album has an additional nomination in a technical category.

Alejandro’s nominations include Record Of The Year for featuring on Shakira‘s global hit “Te Felicito” and Song Of The Year for Daddy Yankee’s “Agua” with Nile Rodgers. Alejandro has teased his upcoming album Saturno with the singles “Lokera” and recently “Punto 40 Año 2077” featuring Baby Rasta. There’s no doubt that he’s ready to bring a dance party to the Latin Grammy Awards.

2022 has been a breakout year for Yatra. He received four nominations this year, including Album Of The Year for Dharma and Song Of The Year for “Tacones Rojos.” In March, Yatra performed “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack at the Academy Awards. He’s going to be singing on the Latin Grammys stage next.

Other performers this year include Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís, pop duo Jesse y Joy, and Chiquis. In 2020, Chiquis became the first female artist to win Best Banda Album. She’s up for the award again for her Abeja Reina LP. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.