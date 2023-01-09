RBD member Maite Perroni is pregnant! The Mexican singer and actress revealed the news in a sweet way on Día De Los Reyes Magos (January 6).

Ahead of RBD’s reunion later this month, Perroni revealed in a post on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her husband Andrés Tovar. She made the announcement on Día De Los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day. It’s traditional for Mexican families in Mexico and the US to celebrate the holiday with a rosca that has a small baby Jesus figurine hidden inside. Instead of finding the figurine, Maite cut into her rosca and found a note that said, “Now we’re 3.”

The video also included a scene of Perroni’s fireplace with three stocking hangings. The third stocking included a message that said, “Andrés and Maite left their letter under the tree and their greatest wish came true: they are going to be a mom and dad!”

In the comments of the post, Perroni’s RBD bandmates showered her with words of love and support. “Baby, we are waiting for you with all the love in the world, your aunts and uncles,” Anahí wrote. “We will love you from the first second and I will always be here for you.” Dulce María added, “Ay ay ay congratulations!! How exciting!” Christopher von Uckermann commented, “What a beautiful video.” After leaving multiple heart emojis on Perroni’s post, Christian Chávez wrote, “I ran out of emojis.”

RBD’s reunion will be taking place on January 19. The only original member who opted out of the reunion was Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera, who is focusing on his acting career.