Later this month, Mexican pop group RBD will be reuniting minus one member: Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera. In an interview on Friday (December 30), the Ozark star shared his reaction to the RBD’s reunion and why he won’t be joining his five ex-bandmates.

Last month, RBD broke the Latinx internet with the band’s announcement of its 2023 reunion. Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni will reunite in the group that blew up from the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. Herrera is the only member who opted not to return for the reunion.

Herrera also skipped out on RBD’s brief 2020 reunion that included Anahí, Chávez, von Uckermann, and Perroni. Since leaving RBD in 2009, he has focused full-time on his acting career in the Mexico and the US. Herrera has starred in shows like Netflix’s Sense8, Fox’s short-lived The Exorcist, Queen Of The South, and most recently Ozark. While walking through an airport, Herrera was asked about why he decided not to return to RBD.

“Because I’m going to be working, friends,” Herrera said in Spanish. “The only thing I can say is that it’s going to be a very successful project and I wish them all the success in the world.”

Herrera also mentioned that he hasn’t forgotten the kickstart that RBD gave his career. “I am happy to have been part of such a successful project,” he added. “I am grateful and I will continue to be grateful. I am simply happy for the projects I have right now and I believe that one thing does not conflict with the other, because in the end my past made me who I am right now, at this moment.”

Though RBD hasn’t said if a reunion tour will happen yet, Herrera seemingly confirmed the news during the interview. “The fans are going to be enjoy this concert that I suppose will be visiting all of Latin America,” he said. RBD’s reunion without Herrera will be taking place on January 19. Fans can sign up at soyrebelde.world for more information.