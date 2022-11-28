Red Velvet Brings Back ‘The ReVe Festival’ Festivities With ‘Birthday’

If there’s something to pin point what 2022 was all about in K-pop, it’s how girl groups dominated most of it. Whether you were a newly debuted girl group, or reuniting, or just coming back with new music, the girlies came through. And if you remember our list of November comebacks and releases, a good number of them mentioned female acts, Red Velvet being one of them.

Initially introducing The ReVe Festival series in 2019, SM Entertainment’s third-generation queens brings back The ReVe Festival festivities with their newest single “Birthday” today. Conveying the whimsical and fantasy themes in their music video, Red Velvet’s newest release is meant to bring the good vibes to whoever’s celebrating their special day. Delivering a song that can be quite reminiscent to past releases, it’s as if “Birthday” was also meant to celebrate Red Velvet’s past hits as slight references to hits like “Dumb Dumb” and “Ice Cream Cake” were made in the lyrics.

“Birthday” is the lead single off of Red Velvet’s sixth EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday. The song samples George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and contains the message of confidently confessing feelings to the person they like and also help their birthday wishes and celebrations come true.

According to a report from Soompi and Naver, the girl group achieved their highest number of stock pre-orders with 712,187 units just the day before the release.

Check out the full tracklist to The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday below.

1. “Birthday”

2. “BYE BYE”

3. “롤러코스터 (On A Ride)”

4. “ZOOM”

5. “Celebrate”