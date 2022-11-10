As 2022 is coming to a close next month, HYBE is keeping fans of its artists on their toes for the new year.

In a “2022 HYBE Briefing With The Community” live streamed on YouTube held earlier today (November 10), the South Korean music giant presented updates and plans for the rest of the year and 2023.

Spearheaded by the company’s CEO, Park Ji Won, a slew of announcements were made that included the debut of new groups, new music, world tours, and reality shows under its labels.

HYBE Japan will be debuting its first Japanese boy group next month, December 7, and will be named &TEAM.

Popular acts like TXT and rising rookies NewJeans will make comebacks in January respectively. Though a date has yet to be settled for TXT’s fifth EP, NewJeans will release a new single album on January 9 titled OMG. In addition, it was revealed a b-side track off the forthcoming single album will be released next month on December 19.

Meanwhile, BELIFT LAB revealed the second season of its survival reality show I-LAND is on the way following the success of its first season and creating ENHYPEN. An air date for the second season is geared toward the first half of the year. As for the ENHYPEN themselves, a new album will be released following their world tour

PLEDIS Entertainment artists SEVENTEEN and fromis_9 are slated to release new music in the first half of the year, with plans on debuting a new boy group along the way.

On the other hand, SOURCE MUSIC’s very own LE SSERAFIM has plans for a world tour in 2023, with the girl group visiting cities in Asia, North America, and more. However, a date has yet to be settled.

As for BTS, the HYBE CEO emphasized the group will continue focusing on individual projects following Jin‘s enlistment.