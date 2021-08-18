Rising pop singer Remi Wolf has been shining bright with her latest singles “Liquor Store” and “Liz.” Now cementing her road to stardom, Wolf returns with two eccentric singles to officially announce her upcoming debut album, Juno.

Wolf first captured the hearts of her audience with her authenticity. Her free-spirited ethos comes across strong in her new tracks “Grumpy Old Man” and “Quiet On Set,” offering a preview of the gritty and funk-forward sound expected from her debut effort.

In a statement about the upcoming LP, Wolf said she wrote most of the songs during a period of change and named the effort after her dog:

“Creating my debut album Juno was like a fever dream. So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me. Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger! The album is named Juno after my beautiful dog I adopted during lockdown. He ended up being in every single writing session for this album and I consider him my partner, witness, and support in the making of this record.”

Listen to “Grumpy Old Man” and “Quiet On Set Above.” Find Wolf’s Juno tracklist, cover art, and tour dates below.

1. “Liquor Store”

2. “Anthony Keidis”

3. “Wyd”

4. “Guerrilla”

5. “Quiet On Set”

6. “Volkiano”

7. “Front Tooth”

8. “Grumpy Old Man”

9. “Buttermilk”

10. “Sally”

11. “Sexy Villain”

12. “Buzz Me In”

13. “Street You Live On”