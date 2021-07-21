Remi Wolf made our list of rising pop stars to watch in 2021, and she’s been doubling down on that distinction all year, including via appearances in other people’s videos. Today she’s sharing her own video, the Seussian visuals for “Liquor Store,” one of the new singles she’s released to preview her next project. Debuting the visual today Wolf wrote about her excitement over the song on Youtube: “it feels like I am shedding a skin!!!! It’s my first baby of the bunch off my album coming this fall and I hope you love it. 🐠😛🐠😛🐠😛🐠.”

In a press release, she doubled down on how this song has helped herald her transformation into sobriety. “‘Liquor Store’ feels like I am shedding a skin,” she said. “It’s about my journey with sobriety, which has been a major life shift for me over the last year. At the end of 2020, after six months away from the studio, I had a crazy explosive week where all these feelings came pouring out of me — ‘Liquor Store’ captures a lot of them. It’s my first baby of the bunch and I hope you love it.”

Though she recently shared the new track “Liz” as well, “Liquor Store” serves as the lead single off Wolf’s forthcoming debut record, which will be out this fall. Watch the video above and keep your eye out of this buzzy LA artist, she’s going straight to the top, and fast.